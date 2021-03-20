IND USA
Man gives water to thirsty squirrel, later pets it. Watch sweet videos

People shared all sorts of love-filled comments while reacting to the wholesome videos.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:37 PM IST

In today’s edition of videos which showcase good samaritans helping animals, here is a clip of a man giving water to a thirsty squirrel. The wholesome video will not only win your heart but make your Saturday evening a bit brighter.

Originally shared on TikTok, the video went viral after being posted on Twitter by publicist Danny Deraney.

“Because you want to see a man give water to a baby squirrel,” Deraney tweeted while sharing the clip. The video shows the man gently helping the squirrel to drink water from a bottle.

There is something so amazing about the clip that it will fill your heart with a warm feeling and leave you with a huge smile on your face.

The video, since being shared a day ago, has gathered more than 2.1 million views – and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also received tons of appreciative comments from people. However, before knowing what tweeple shared, here’s another video which Deraney posted while replying to his own post.

This video shows the animal clutching the man’s arm as he softly pets it.

People couldn’t stop gushing over the whole affair. “You can tell a man's true character by the way he treats animals,” wrote a Twitter user. “I wholeheartedly believe that this is what we were put on earth to do —create and protect,” tweeted another.

Here’s how some others reacted:

What are your thoughts on the videos?

