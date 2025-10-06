Man moving to Bangkok pens heartfelt farewell to Gurgaon, a city he once criticised

A Reddit user’s farewell to Gurgaon has struck an emotional chord online after he shared a reflective note on his last day in the city. Posting under the title “last day in Gurgoan”, the user revealed he was moving to Bangkok for a new job but felt compelled to pause and acknowledge the charm of a place he had often criticised. A Redditor’s farewell post on his last day in Gurgaon went viral.(Representational image/Unsplash)

He wrote, “So, it’s my last day in Gurgaon, moving to Bangkok for my job. I was just roaming on my bike, had an evening snack at Shri Ram Dhaba and was going back to Sector 30. Gurgaon is quite empty right now as most people are away on trips during the long weekend. Just realised this city is so beautiful today. I had always criticised Gurgaon and compared it to Delhi. But today I realised the positives — 24-hour shops, party places, the Venice ofc. Maybe you only love her when you let her go.”

Discovering love for the city

The user admitted that his affection for Gurgaon emerged only when he was about to leave, calling it a bittersweet realisation. The post captured a sense of nostalgia that resonated with many who had similar experiences of leaving behind a city they had once found fault with.

Reactions pour in from fellow residents

The post drew a variety of reactions. One user replied, “Gurgaon is the best place I ever lived,” while another admitted, “This post also captures my emotion when I left Gurgaon.” A more balanced voice noted, “You only start noticing the positives when you are about to go,” whereas another added, “The chaos here has its own comfort.”

