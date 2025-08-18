Man reveals food culture clash in Netherlands, stuns Indians online: ‘This is just so surreal'

An Indian-origin man who grew up in the Netherlands opened up about a cultural shock he experienced in childhood. Speaking in a street interview for Instagram account Dating Beyond Borders, he explained that while his parents moved to the Netherlands from India, he was raised there. The man shared a childhood memory that highlighted the cultural difference between India and the Netherlands.(Instagram/datingbeyondborders)

When asked which parts of his personality were more “Indian,” he pointed to food culture. “Even if someone is coming to fix the tap, you will give them a meal, you will give them tea. Dutch culture does not have that. You wouldn't necessarily invite someone for dinner,” he said.

He then shared a childhood memory that highlighted this cultural difference. During a barbecue at a neighbour’s house, he was invited over to play. “When my parents came to pick me up they asked me how it was. I said that it was fun but I did not get any of the meat as they said that it was only for adults,” he recalled.

He added that although he asked for some of the barbecued meat, he was told it was finished—even though he saw the leftovers being stored in the fridge. When his mother asked the neighbours about it, they explained the food was being saved for their next day’s meal.

“My mom was like, wow that's some broke a* s**t,”* he said with a laugh. However, he clarified that not all Dutch people behaved this way, adding that many of his Dutch friends were shocked when they heard the story.

The story stunned viewers online, especially Indians, who shared their thoughts in the comments. "I lived modestly, as did all my friends growing up, but parents would never allow their kids' friends to leave the house hungry... This is just so surreal," said one of them.

Another added, "In India, even the poorest family would feed their children first, even before others, if they suddenly show up during meal time."