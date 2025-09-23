Man says UPI helped recover wife's lost phone: 'Couldn't believe my eyes'

A man’s account of how Unified Payments Interface (UPI) unexpectedly helped his wife recover her lost phone has gone viral on Reddit. Shared on the r/UPI subreddit under the title “UPI helped my wife in getting her phone back,” the post detailed a sequence of events that the couple described as nothing short of a miracle. A Reddit post went viral as UPI aided a woman in getting her lost phone back when a rickshaw driver sent a ₹ 1 transfer with his number.(Representational image/Unsplash)

In his post, the user explained, “Today me and my wife, experienced something which is no less than a miracle. We went out shopping today on a battery rickshaw. And as I was paying the auto guy and leaving, somehow my wife dropped her phone on the rickshaw. We left not noticing it.”

The husband noted that the device did not have a SIM card, which meant they could not call the number. At first, the couple assumed it had been stolen, only later realising it might still be with the rickshaw driver. However, the only detail he had from the payment was the driver’s UPI ID, not his contact number.

How UPI came to the rescue

As they resigned themselves to the loss, the man suddenly received a notification of a one-rupee credit into his account. It was from the same rickshaw driver, accompanied by a message that read, “plz call (his contact number).”

“I couldn’t believe my eyes,” the man wrote. “I immediately called him and he was waiting for my call. He asked me to stay wherever I was, came and gave the mobile phone to us. I couldn’t thank him enough but rewarded him with some cash money. It was UPI that brought my wife’s phone back or else there was no way he could have communicated with me, if I had paid him in cash and not UPI.”

Check out the post here:

Reactions from the online community

The post quickly attracted comments from Redditors, many of whom were moved by both the honesty of the driver and the role of technology. One user wrote, “Happy for you. Good rickshaw guy.” Another remarked, “Alternate Title – Auto driver helped my wife in getting her phone back.” The original poster replied, “Yeah but without UPI there’s no medium so.”

A different user commented, “Got lucky with the auto driver.” Someone else countered, “It’s not the UPI bro, it’s the driver’s righteousness.” Others praised the driver’s integrity, with one saying, “Please try to tip the auto driver if you can. God bless him.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)