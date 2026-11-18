A man seeking a certificate for travelling in a train’s Sleeper Class (SL) coach without a ticket prompted a sarcastic response from the Indian Railways. The exchange began after an X user asked IndiGo for a ‘First Flight Certificate’ for his daughter’s maiden flight, prompting another user to make a tongue-in-cheek request to the Railways.

The railway zone issued a reminder about the consequences of travelling without a valid ticket. (Representative image)

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The original post was shared by Yash Piplani, who tagged IndiGo and said his daughter would be taking her first-ever flight with the airline. He asked the airline how he could get a ‘First Flight Certificate’ for her as a special memory.

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Responding to the post, X user Vade Marappa wrote, “Dear Railways, can I get a certificate for boarding your SL coach, it was my first ever train experience.”

He added, “I didn’t have a ticket though, but please make an exception.”

Railways’ response to ticketless travel request

South East Central Railway responded to the sarcastic request with a post of its own, writing, “Travelling without a ticket won’t get you a certificate, but an Excess Fare Ticket (EFT), which you can frame at home, if you wish!”

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{{^usCountry}} The railway zone also issued a reminder about the consequences of travelling without a valid ticket. “Ticketless travel attracts the applicable fare and excess charge under Section 138 of the Railways Act, 1989, and may potentially lead to imprisonment in case of non-payment,” it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The railway zone also issued a reminder about the consequences of travelling without a valid ticket. “Ticketless travel attracts the applicable fare and excess charge under Section 138 of the Railways Act, 1989, and may potentially lead to imprisonment in case of non-payment,” it said. {{/usCountry}}

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The post ended with a simple message: “Better to buy a ticket!”

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Social media reactions

Reacting to the exchange, one user wrote, “EFT is definitely not the certificate anyone wants... Specially for Room decoration.”

“First journey ka souvenir thoda alag ho gaya,” commented another.

“That frame-at-home line was savage. A valid ticket is definitely a better souvenir!” wrote a third user.

“The sarcasm is top-tier. A valid ticket makes for a much smoother journey!” said another.