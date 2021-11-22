Man travelling in train tries catching cockroach using a bottle, then this happens. Watch

Most people can act brave when they spot a cockroach. However, the situation often changes and escalates quickly when the insect starts flying. That is what is shown in this hilarious video which has also left people a bit scared.

The video is shared on the Instagram page Subway Creatures. “He tried to catch a roach with a water bottle and it took flight,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

In the video, a man tries catching a cockroach while travelling inside a train using a bottle. The insect, however, starts flying. And what happens next is hilariously relatable.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared a few days ago on November 9. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 8.2 lakh views and counting. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“My actual worst nightmare,” wrote an Instagram user. “This man has the spirit of Steve Irwin,” joked another. “I would have flew off this train in 2 seconds,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video? What would you do in such a situation?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON