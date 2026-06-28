Man turns down ₹35 LPA job, says ₹25 LPA in hometown offers a better life

Would you relocate for a higher salary if it meant spending more on rent, traffic and daily expenses while living away from your family? A LinkedIn post has got many professionals thinking about that very question. Man picks ₹25 LPA hometown job over ₹35 LPA metro offer. (Representative Image)

The post tells the story of a man who chose to stay in his hometown with a ₹25 lakh per annum package instead of accepting a ₹35 lakh per annum offer in Hyderabad.

Why he rejected the higher paying offer The post was shared by Harshdeep Saxena on LinkedIn. Recalling his cousin's decision, he wrote, "My cousin turned down a ₹35 LPA offer. I thought he had lost his mind. He was earning ₹25 LPA. I asked him why."

According to the post, his cousin replied, "The ₹35 LPA job in Hyderabad is not the right choice when I am making ₹25 LPA in my hometown."

The author said he realised the decision made financial sense after looking at the costs involved. He listed estimated monthly expenses of ₹40,000 for rent, ₹20,000 for food and ₹15,000 for travel, along with around ₹30,000 every time his cousin travelled home. He also pointed out that the new job would mean paying more income tax, living away from family and spending two extra hours in traffic every day.

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"That was too much to sacrifice for extra money bundled with mental and physical stress," he wrote.

The post added that his cousin is now leading a team of 20 people and is happy with his decision.

"He is not richer. He is better," the author wrote, before adding his cousin's words: "Better is what eventually makes you richer."

He concluded with, "Sometimes, the smaller number is the bigger decision."

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