Man who returned to India claims Indian managers in US exploit H-1B workers, favour own community

A Reddit user who recently returned to India has shared his take on the H-1B visa system and workplace culture in America. In the post, titled “Returned from USA recently. My take on H1B situation and why Americans hate Indians taking up jobs there”, the anonymous user said one of his reasons for returning was the toxic behaviour of some Indian managers. The post has sparked a discussion online, with many users agreeing with his observations.(Unsplash/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

“They exploit employees on visas, knowing how complicated and vulnerable the situation is since they themselves went through it,” he wrote. The Redditor added, “Honestly, I don't think DJT's reasoning is entirely wrong. There are so many Indians in higher positions who mainly hire other Indians, only to abuse them and their visa status. They avoid hiring Americans because they know they can't push them to work 24/7, and Americans won't hesitate to sue if boundaries are crossed.”

Allegations of community-based hiring in US

The Reddit user further cited other examples beyond Amazon, noting patterns of perceived favouritism based on regional backgrounds. At Walmart, the Redditor claimed that Telugu-speaking managers prefer hiring Telugu candidates. “Same with Gujaratis at Intel, where they prefer only hiring Gujaratis. My classmates from uni used to go play cricket with Intel employees to secure internships,” he wrote.

“Obviously American will be pissed if they see this kind of favouritism they’re not stupid,” the user added.

The OP also highlighted that the ongoing debate about H-1B visas, including the recent fee hike proposed by the Trump administration, brought these issues to the forefront. “New H1b rule will definitely reduce the number of these types of employees and managers. I’m happy at least everyone saw how fragile H1b situation is this weekend and it’s not as glorious as it seems from outside,” he said.

However, despite these challenges, the man stressed that working in the US offered valuable experience. “Not saying don't go it's definitely a good experience living in a first-world country. And I'm also not saying everyone is like this. I've gotten some really good opportunities to interview, and I'll admit I regret messing a few of them up..life happens. My decision to move back was not entirely because of these issues; it was a personal choice. I just felt I couldn't be on two boats at once, especially when those boats were 24 hours apart by flight and came with visa complications,” he concluded.

How did social media react?

The post has sparked a discussion online, with many users agreeing with his observations.

“You know what’s the worst? The ones who abused the system to get the GC and Citizenship will never be the ones punished, it’ll always be the hard workers who don’t come from certain Indian states,” wrote one user.

“The favoritism based on caste/region/language is definitely a problem. I have an older relative who’s a manager at a tech firm. She was talking about interviews and mentioned she interviewed two people for a role - an American and an Indian. She said she hired the Indian cos she was “our caste”. I wanted to throw up,” commented another.

“The H1B although created with good intentions decades ago is being widely abused now & the abusers are none other than Indian software giants like TCS, Infosys, etc. It was overdue & I’m glad they made a decision to serve their own interests, as should be,” said a third user.