A man who survived the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami along with his family returned to a temple in southern India nearly 22 years later to express gratitude for their survival.

A man revisited an Indian temple nearly 22 years after he and his family miraculously survived the devastating 2004 tsunami. (Representational image generated using AI) more less

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In a first-person account published by Channel News Asia (CNA) on November 27, Prakash Natarajan, co-founder of a sustainability consultancy, recalled how a family holiday turned into an experience he would never forget.

A family outing that took an unexpected turn

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On December 26, 2004, Natarajan was travelling from Chennai to Puducherry with nine family members, including four children. During their journey, they stopped to offer prayers at the Sai Baba Temple.

While at the temple, they noticed a young boy standing on a boundary wall and shouting in Tamil, “Water is coming high! Water is coming high!”

Unaware of the impending disaster, the family continued praying for about an hour. When they stepped outside, they found members of the fishing community crying and police diverting traffic away from the coast.

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{{^usCountry}} It was only after receiving a phone call from his boss in Singapore that Natarajan learnt about the tsunami. The devastating 2004 tsunami {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was only after receiving a phone call from his boss in Singapore that Natarajan learnt about the tsunami. The devastating 2004 tsunami {{/usCountry}}

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According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), a 9.1-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Indonesia's Sumatra triggered the tsunami.

The disaster claimed around 230,000 lives across several countries, with Indonesia, India, Sri Lanka and Thailand among the worst affected.

(Also read: Drone footage captures devastation caused by tsunami at Russian port)

According to UNESCO, limited public awareness of tsunamis and the absence of a coordinated warning system contributed to the high death toll.

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Although the areas surrounding the temple were affected, Natarajan recalled that seawater had not entered its premises.

Returning to the temple after nearly 22 years

In September 2026, Natarajan visited Chennai to spend time with his extended family. After seeing a picture of the deity worshipped at the temple, he decided to revisit the place.

The visit prompted him to reflect on the family gatherings, milestones and ordinary moments he had been fortunate enough to experience over the past two decades.

However, one question continues to linger in his mind: whether the young boy who warned people about the rising water survived the disaster.

Reflecting on what surviving the tsunami had meant to him, Natarajan wrote, “It was having the chance to live all the days that followed.”

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