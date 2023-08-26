News / Trending / Man’s speech for his bride’s daughter will leave you emotional

Man’s speech for his bride’s daughter will leave you emotional

ByTrisha Sengupta
Aug 26, 2023 03:14 PM IST

A video of what a man said to his bride’s daughter at his wedding ceremony will leave you teary-eyed.

A video of a man giving a speech for his bride’s daughter has left many teary-eyed on social media. Shared on a wedding photography and videography page on Instagram, the video shows how the man says love-filled words to the little one after calling her on the stage.

The image shows the man with his bride's daughter. (Instagram/@goodtimeweddings)
The image shows the man with his bride's daughter. (Instagram/@goodtimeweddings)

“A father's love,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Instagram. The clip opens to show the man saying how he is going to do something that is not exactly a tradition. He then goes on to call the little girl on the stage. As the video progresses, he says how much he loves her and how he will always protect her as her father. He also presents her with a ring. It is the man’s voice quivering with emotion that makes the video even more heart melting to watch. The clip also captures the bride covering her face trying to stop her happy tears.

Also Read: Groom steals the show with his energetic dance. Watch

Take a look at this video of the man at his wedding:

The post was shared a few months ago back in March. Since being posted, it has collected close to 32,000 views. Additionally, it has received more than 2,400 likes. The clip is also being reshared across other social media platforms. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

Also Read: Groom surprises bride by painting her live portrait. Viral video sets major couple goals

Here’s what Instagram users are saying about this groom’s video:

“Crying for unknown people is definitely my passion,” posted an Instagram user. “PS: You’re an incredible guy,” added another. “There can never be too many videos like this! Love it!” joined a third. “Most touching clip I have seen in my entire life,” shared a fourth. “This dad is the best, lucky little girl,” wrote a fifth. What are your thoughts on this video of the man and his bride’s daughter?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out