Groom steals the show with his energetic dance. Watch

You may have seen videos that show grooms or brides preparing special dance performances to surprise their significant others. This groom’s electrifying dance performance is a perfect addition to that category. There is a chance that his moves will make you want to groove too. The image shows the groom dancing with his friends and family. (Instagram/@dancersofindia)

The video is posted on an Instagram page called Dancers Of India. “Help us find the GROOM because who is that powerhouse?! Best wedding dance EVER!! FULL ENERGY!” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show a group of people dancing to a peppy song. Within moments, the groom, dressed in a suit, joins them to showcase his incredible moves.

Take a look at the dance video below:

Did the groom’s energetic moves leave you impressed? Many netizens took to the comments section of the post to express just that. A few also took the route of hilarity while reacting to the clip.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Man is not getting married.. Married is getting him,” posted an Instagram user. “He is the main character bro,” shared another. “Doing fast moves like that is not easy at all... Trust me.. i have done it ... This man killed it. Hats off brother,” expressed a third. “How many times will you watch: YES,” commented a fourth. “I watched more than 5 times, the groom is just living the movement,” wrote a fifth.