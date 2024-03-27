 Meet Rumy Alqahtani, a Saudi Arabian model who is the country's first-ever Miss Universe participant | Trending - Hindustan Times
Meet Rumy Alqahtani, a Saudi Arabian model who is the country's first-ever Miss Universe participant

ByVrinda Jain
Mar 27, 2024 01:13 PM IST

Rumy Alqahtani took to Instagram to share the exciting news of Saudi Arabia entering the Miss Universe 2024 pageant.

Saudi Arabia is gearing up to make its debut in the renowned Miss Universe competition in 2024 with the participation of its first-ever representative- Rumy Alqahtani. Alqahtani, a well-known runway model from Riyadh, has already made a name for herself in the beauty pageant industry by competing in several competitions across the globe, like the Miss and Mrs Global Asian competition held in Malaysia, as per reports.

Rumy Alqahtani shared this picture on Instagram.
Rumy Alqahtani shared this picture on Instagram.

According to Emirates Woman, the 27-year-old model and influencer has already won the titles of Miss Saudi Arabia, Miss Middle East, Miss Arab World Peace, and Miss Woman (Saudi Arabia).

Alqahtani took to Instagram to share the exciting news of Saudi Arabia entering the Miss Universe 2024 pageant. She posted a picture of her in a silver-coloured sequin gown, donning a Miss Universe Saudi Arabia sash, and standing beside the Saudi flag. (Also Read: Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios's fashion spin to Nicaragua-inspired gowns)

In the caption of the post, she wrote, "Honored to participate in Miss Universe 2024. This is the first participation of Saudi Arabia in the Miss Universe competition."

Take a look at her post here:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has gained over 7,000 likes and numerous comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post to express their reactions.

How did Instagram users react to this news?

An individual wrote, "So proud of you queen."

A second said, "Proud of your success."

"Congratulations, sister," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "The most beautiful girl in Saudi Arabia."

Many others also reacted to her post using heart emojis.

More about Miss Universe 2024:

According to its website, "The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) is a global, inclusive organization that celebrates all cultures, backgrounds and religions. We create and provide a safe space for women to share their stories and drive impact personally, professionally, and philanthropically."

This year, the pageant will be held in Mexico.

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, a Saudi Arabian model who is the country's first-ever Miss Universe participant
