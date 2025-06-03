Memes, prayers, nazar tika: Fans flood internet as RCB faces off against PBKS in IPL 2025 final

Hours before the much-anticipated IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), fans have begun flooding the internet with memes and jokes but mostly prayers for their team as neither has ever lifted an IPL trophy. Fans have begun flooding the internet with memes as each team looks to lift the cup for the first time.(X)

RCB fans, who are looking to end their infamous hope and heartbreak, have left no stone unturned for the final, offering prayers, getting the team's photos digital snaans, organising hawans and even putting nazar teeka on all players to ward off any bad luck for their players this evening.

From "Ee sala cup namde” chants to AI-generated images of Virat Kohli lifting the trophy, the fans are eager to finally be victors in the IPL final. "This is to inform RCB fans, please wake up early, take a bath, go to temple and pray for our team's Victory," one user urged, sharing a video of a fan taking a picture of Virat Kohli to be blessed at a Kalaburgi temple.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings fans have claimed to be the real underdogs as captain Shreyas Iyer led a team of uncapped players to the final tonight. Many posts backed actress Preity Zinta's team, urging players to win the cup for her.

One video by a fan showed a man switching from a PBKS jersey to an RCB one outside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat. A sign outside the stadium read that anyone who gets clicked shouting “ee sala cup namde” will get a free icecream.

Meanwhile, brands also joined in the fun with one post by Durex India getting everyone's attention for its cheeky writing.

“18 years. Two virgins. Who will get lucky tonight? First times are always special! Who are you rooting for?” the post read.

On the other hand, quick commerce platform Blinkit put its weight behind RCB and declared that its social media admin will do whatever the top comment under the post dares him to do.

The clash between RCB vs PBKS at IPL 2025 Final will begin at 7.30pm with the toss at 7:00 PM. The IPL 2025 Final will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and livestreamed on JioHotstar.