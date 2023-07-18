Men tease elephants crossing road, people condemn ridiculous act

A video of a group of men intentionally provoking and harassing elephants has sparked anger among netizens. Shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the video shows the men hollering at a herd of gentle giants trying to cross a road. He also condemned the act and shared how the men are putting their own lives at risk by trying to agitate the creatures. The image shows a few men teasing a group of elephants. (Twitter/@susantananda3)

“Ridiculous crowd behaviour. An elephant herd with a young calf can be highly aggressive. Don’t put your life at stake. Allow them safe passage. They have the first right,” Nanda posted as he shared the video.

What does the video of the elephants show?

The video opens to show two elephants crossing a road to go from one side of a jungle to another. A group of men standing a few feet apart are seen screaming at the elephants. They continue their unruly behaviour as more elephants appear from the jungle, including a young calf, to cross the road. The video ends with the herd quickly disappearing to the other side of the road.

Take a look at the video that shows the ‘ridiculous’ act:

Did the video leave you irritated? There were many people who took to the comments section of the video to express just that. Some also added that people creating such nuisance should be punished.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the video of a few men teasing a group of elephants:

“Sir, please take some action to put these guys behind bars,” posted a Twitter user. “Stupidity among humans,” shared another. “Disgusting” added a third. “Need strict action against these irresponsible people,” joined a fourth. “The four-legged animals are better behaved,” wrote a fifth.

The video was posted a day ago on July 17. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 78,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. What are your thoughts on the video of a group of men teasing a herd of elephants?