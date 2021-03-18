'Mereko utar do': Woman’s reaction while paragliding goes viral. Watch
Remember the viral ‘Land kara de’ video in which a man freaked out while paragliding in Himachal's Kullu? Another video of a woman trying the same adventure sport has now reminded people of that clip. It shows the woman pleading with the instructor to go slow and to get her down while midair.
Shared on an Instagram page called Incredible Himalya, the video shows the woman screaming in sheer fright while paragliding.
“Another legendary Paragliding Video from Khajjiar! She is Didi of that Land Krade Guy, it seems,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.
Take a look at the video:
Since being posted, the video has gathered various kinds of reactions. There were some who shared laughing out loud emojis while others were reminded of the ‘Land kara de’ clip. There were also some who said that the video looked fake to them.
“She is not scared… her selfie stick didn't shake at any moment,” shared an individual. Another person shared, “hahaha.”
This Instagram user recalled their experience of paragliding and shared, “Reminds of our days in Manali. What an experience that was! Really she missed that by not opening her eyes... But can understand her feelings.”
What are your thoughts on the video?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Mereko utar do': Woman’s reaction while paragliding goes viral. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Luxury fashion brand sells telephone cord necklace for $2000, people react
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Honey harvested from a cave dubbed world's most expensive. Guess how much?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ohio resident finds raccoon invading his home. It was napping in the dishwasher
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Exceptionally rare’ 15th century bowl found at yard sale sells for $722,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Grinding and squealing’: Mars rover sends back sounds of driving
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man helps turtle trapped between rocks, video gets shared with a message
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video shows woman doing a split on interactive illuminated floor. It’s magical
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Say whoops!’: Video shows epic selfie fails experienced by people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
13 rescued young sea turtles released into Gulf of Mexico from Louisiana
- Once the cardboard boxes holding the turtles were put down on the beach, the dinner plate-sized turtles began scraping at the sides and poking their noses out of the holes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man shares post about struggling litti seller in Mumbai, Zomato responds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This Twitter thread featuring jokes by first standard students is a laugh riot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Czech zoo arranges Zoom calls for chimpanzees with fellow apes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman delivers baby girl onboard flight from Bengaluru to Jaipur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Little girl has meltdown at parents’ wedding. What happens has everyone laughing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox