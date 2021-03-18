'Mereko utar do': Woman’s reaction while paragliding goes viral. Watch

Remember the viral ‘Land kara de’ video in which a man freaked out while paragliding in Himachal's Kullu? Another video of a woman trying the same adventure sport has now reminded people of that clip. It shows the woman pleading with the instructor to go slow and to get her down while midair.

Shared on an Instagram page called Incredible Himalya, the video shows the woman screaming in sheer fright while paragliding.

“Another legendary Paragliding Video from Khajjiar! She is Didi of that Land Krade Guy, it seems,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted, the video has gathered various kinds of reactions. There were some who shared laughing out loud emojis while others were reminded of the ‘Land kara de’ clip. There were also some who said that the video looked fake to them.

“She is not scared… her selfie stick didn't shake at any moment,” shared an individual. Another person shared, “hahaha.”

This Instagram user recalled their experience of paragliding and shared, “Reminds of our days in Manali. What an experience that was! Really she missed that by not opening her eyes... But can understand her feelings.”

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON