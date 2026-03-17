Met Police breaks silence on arrest of Indian restaurant owner in ‘no halal’ row

In a statement to HT.com, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said that he was arrested over a video that included threats to kill.

Last Saturday, Kapoor was briefly detained by the Metropolitan Police after protesters gathered outside his restaurant in London. The arrest sparked outrage from a section of the internet that questioned why the restaurateur should have been arrested simply for refusing to sell halal meat.

The United Kingdom’s Metropolitan Police has addressed the arrest of an Indian-origin restaurant owner whose establishment had become the target of protests over the last few weeks. Harman Singh Kapoor’s decision to not sell halal meat at his London restaurant Rangrez, coupled with his use of offensive language to describe a religious community, has made him the subject of many protests.

On March 14, Kapoor posted an X video where he threatened to kill anyone who harmed his family. He reiterated his claims about being unfairly targeted by authorities in London, claiming that the Met Police had done little to protect him.

“Everybody knows that I am under severe attack every day by some peaceful community. Police help is so far inadequate and me, my family are threatened every day, physically, mentally,” Kapoor said in the video.

“This left me no other choice to pick up the arms now. I am going to defend myself and my family myself.

“I don't have trust in Met Police. If anybody wants to encounter me, please be ready to die. I am not afraid to kill you anymore. Don't come near my family,” he said.

Met Police addresses Kapoor’s arrest Shortly afterwards, Kapoor was arrested by Met Police. Footage shared online shows him being handcuffed and led into a police van.

“At around 13:30hrs on Saturday, 14 March officers arrested a 54-year-old man on suspicion of malicious communication after attending a restaurant in Fulham Palace Road, W6,” a spokesperson for Metropolitan Police told HT.com in an emailed statement.

"The arrest was in relation to a video posted on social media that included references to threats to kill. Further enquiries are ongoing. The suspect has been bailed pending further enquiries,” the statement added.

Kapoor’s social media activity confirms he was released soon after being arrested.

“All I did was protect my family, yet I was the one arrested. Instead of protecting us, the police targeted my religion — my Sikh faith and my beliefs. This is deeply troubling,” he said in one X post after being released.