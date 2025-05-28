‘Middle class’ techie earning 5.5 LPA bags 45 LPA salary offer: ‘Proud of myself’

A Delhi-based techie has amazed the internet by revealing his massive salary jump. In a post shared on the social media platform X, the techie claimed that managed to bag a job offer for ₹45 lakh per annum (LPA) while earning ₹5.5 LPA. A Delhi techie says he's bagged an offer for a job paying ₹ 45 lakh per annum (Representational image)

Devesh, the Delhi-based techie, said that the salary jump still felt like a dream for a “middle class guy” like himself.

From ₹ 5.5 LPA to ₹ 45 LPA

“Never mentioned it but to be honest, I still sometimes think I am still in a dream, because I started my full time career last year at IBM with just a CTC of 5.5 LPA, and now having an offer of over 45 LPA CTC in hand within an year, for a middle class guy like me, it's still a dream,” Devesh wrote on X.

The massive salary bump impressed many who asked Devesh for tips and advice.

“In a span of 1 year how does that feel?” asked one person, to which he responded, “Proud of myself”.

“45 LPA offer within a year? That's incredible, can you share some tips?” another asked.

The post also raised doubts about the authenticity of his claims, as most Indian companies offer salaries based on a candidate’s previous CTC. In many cases, the new offer does not exceed 30% of the candidate’s previous CTC.

Devesh explained that big tech companies already have a salary range for roles, and therefore a candidate’s previous salary does not matter as much.

“Those people who have a doubt like how is it possible to directly jump from CTC like 5-6 LPA to 45 LPA something, so basically the MAANG or FAANG (whatever) companies have their base pay and ctc preset, so it's similar for everyone, they won't judge you on your previous pays,” he wrote on X.

