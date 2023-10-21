MoistCr1tikal accuses YouTube of favouring SSSniperwolf amid controversy involving Jacksfilms

MoistCr1tikal is accusing YouTube of favouring SSSniperwolf amid the doxxing controversy involving Jacksfilms. In a YouTube video posted on Thursday, he opined that YouTube will let go the matter lightly. YouTuber MoistCr1tikal (YouTube)

“I’m kind of under the assumption that they’re not going to do anything about it. They might make another, more direct acknowledgement of it, but it might be more a slap on the wrist. I’m just spitballing here based on YouTube’s past,” said MoistCr1tikal.

“There is favoritism on the platform, as there is on every other platform. YouTube is no exception there. I think it’s pretty clear that she’s going to get some kind of special treatment when it comes to this kind of rule-breaking,” he said further.

Notably, the latest controversy arose when SSSniperwolf went outside Jacksfilms' home and clicked a photo while standing in his neighbourhood. She then posted the picture on Instagram saying, “Let’s talk like adults.”

Reacting to SSSniperwolf's actions, Jacksfilms accused her of breaching his privacy and called her behaviour 'disgusting' through a post on X(formerly Twitter). Jacksfilms also tagged YouTube in his tweet and asked the platform to demonetise her videos.

"Sssniperwolf just doxxed me on her IG.Creepy, gross, violating.What you do is disgusting. You steal content AND stalk youtubers. @YouTube demonetize this dangerous "creator" or just get her off your platform. She posted an IG story right outside our home and deleted it," tweeted Jacksfilms.

Meanwhile, fans are clueless about where the latest drama between SSSniperwolf and Jacksfilms is headed. For some fans, the entire matter adds to thier excitement given the rivalry between the two YouTube stars.

SSSniperwolf boasts of 34.1 million subscribers on YouTube. She regularly posts videos related to gaming, life hacks, TikTok stuff etc.Meanwhile, Jacksfilms has 4.92 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel.

