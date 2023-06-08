Mom, her daughters and daughters-in-law wear wedding dresses to dinner. Video goes viral

Wedding dresses symbolise one of the most important days in people’s lives and hold a special place in one’s heart. However, once the celebrations are over, these dresses are tucked away in closets, awaiting an occasion that rarely arrives. Breaking the norm, a mom, her four daughters and two daughters-in-law wore wedding dresses to a family dinner. A video of them donning their wedding dresses has now gone viral on social media and prompted numerous responses. Women in their wedding dresses on their way to dinner. (Instagram/@alexisnhouston)

“We decided that the most expensive dresses we owned deserved to be worn & enjoyed for more than just one day in our lives. We’ve decided to make this a yearly tradition. We met together before the dinner to tape each other into our dresses,” wrote Instagram user Alexis Houston while sharing a video. She added, “100/10 recommend doing this! Absolutely so fun!”

Reflecting on the reactions they received from onlookers, Houston mentioned, “I’ve been asked what the response was from the people around us. Well, we were recorded on phones, complemented, asked what the occasion was & asked to be taken photos with. Can’t say we didn’t enjoy the attention.”

Terri Bonin, the mother of 11 children (5 sons and 6 daughters), told People that one of her daughters saw a video of a woman joking about everything you can do in a wedding dress. Once the video was shared in the sister’s text group, they wore their gowns for a night on the town.

Bonin further shared that they had roasted vegetables, burgers, ancient grain bowls, steak, and chicken with pepper pesto for dinner. They then hopped over to another restaurant for dessert, where they enjoyed cheesecake, cappuccinos and lattes.

Watch the viral video of women in wedding dresses below:

Although the video was shared on May 20, it is still gaining traction online. The video has gone viral with over five million views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the video’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s what Instagram users have said about the video:

“I wear mine every year on our anniversary - it’s too expensive of a dress to not wear it!” commented an individual. Another added, “I wore mine to the local mall after our ceremony to take photobooth pictures and honestly felt like such a princess. Little girls were calling me a princess, and I got to twirl around in my dress, and it was very special to look back on. Told my hubby we’ll be doing this on our anniversary, and he’s very excited to see me in my dress.” “I gave mine to another bride who couldn’t afford a dress. And I think she gave it to another person. I don’t know where it reached now, but I hope it gives them a good and happy day to whomever have it,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “And you can all still fit in your dresses!” “Umm. This is so fun,” joined a fifth.

