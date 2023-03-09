Home / Trending / Mouse outsmarts cat chasing it in a hilarious way. Video will make you chuckle

Mouse outsmarts cat chasing it in a hilarious way. Video will make you chuckle

trending
Published on Mar 09, 2023 08:33 AM IST

The video shows a mouse’s unusual way of saving itself from a cat chasing it. Watch the full video inside.

Mouse saves itself from cat.(Reddit/@u/dr_cynical17)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video shared on Reddit involving a cat and a mouse has sparked a laughter riot among people. The video shows a mouse’s unusual way of saving itself from a cat chasing it. The clip may also remind you of the popular cartoon show Tom and Jerry.

The video opens to show a cat standing in front of a closed door. Within moments, a mouse comes outside from beneath the door and the cat starts chasing it. However, the tiny creature soon finds a way to outsmart the cat.

We won’t spoil by the fun by giving away everything, so take a look at the video:

The clip was shared just a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 11,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has also received tons of comments from people.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“I would say the mouse is most likely to aim for a nearby shadow for cover. Just so happens the cover is the predator, and it still worked,” posted a Reddit user. “I didn't even notice the mouse was at its feet until the third loop. I wouldn't be a very good cat either,” joked another. “Sneak 100,” joined a third. “I saw that episode of Tom and Jerry,” wrote a fourth.

cat cat video reddit + 1 more
cat cat video reddit
