Mumbai, Bengaluru vs Delhi: Goa hotel employee explains tourist preference

An employee at a Goa hotel has explained why they prefer tourists from Mumbai and Bengaluru over Delhi. In a video shared by hospitality professional Hanumant Naik, the employee explained that tourists from Delhi are generally rude and demanding. A Goa hotel employee explains why they prefer Mumbai, Bengaluru tourists (Representational image)

Delhi tourists in Goa The video opened with a shot of a pool in an unspecified hotel in Goa. Naik, filming the video, panned the camera towards two employees — a man and a woman dressed in green uniforms.

Naik said that now that foreign tourists have left Goa, the hotel will see a rush of domestic tourists. “From where do you want to see tourists? Delhi, Mumbai or Bangalore?” he asked the woman employee. “Do you want to see tourists from Delhi?”

The woman laughed bashfully before replying. “No sir,” she said.

“Are they rude?” Naik asked the employee, who replied in the affirmative.

“They talk like this: ‘O hello. O idhar. Paani laao. Chai laao’,” she revealed.

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Delhi vs Mumbai tourists By comparison, tourists from Mumbai are much more respectful, the woman said. “Mumbai wale achche hain. Vo log bahut respect se [baat karte hain] (Mumbai tourists are good. They are very respectful),” she explained.

“Bangalore tourists bhi achcha hai,” she added. “Delhi wala thoda rough hai (Bangalore tourists are also good, but Delhi tourists are a little rough).”