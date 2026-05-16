Mumbai family throws surprise marksheet cake party for son's 55% score: ‘Didn't get this respect even at 84%’

That’s not all that this heartwarming video captures. It goes on to show the student walking in, cutting the cake, amid cheers and claps from the family.

The video opens to show someone opening the cake box and revealing a cake with the student’s marksheet printed on it. It shows how much the student scored in each subject: 57 in English, 44 in Marathi, 56 in Hindi, 59 in maths, and 44 in social sciences. It further shows the student scored 276 out of 500, with a total percentage of 55.20.

A wholesome video of a Mumbai family throwing a surprise party for their son’s 55% exam score is winning hearts across social media. Instead of scolding him or comparing his grades to others, the family cheered enthusiastically as he walked in to cut a unique, marksheet-themed cake. The customised cake detailed his exact scores across subjects, totalling 276 out of 500. The viral moment has sparked a refreshing conversation around Indian parenting, with many online commentators noting that emotional support and validation from family matter far more than a textbook percentage.

What did social media say? The video prompted varied reactions among social media users, with many sharing how much they loved seeing the celebration. A few recalled that their family didn't appreciate their efforts in this way, even after scoring a higher percentage.

An individual wrote, “This is how every parent should celebrate.” Another added, “Didn't get this respect even at 84%.”

Also Read: ‘Biswas nahi ho raha’: CBSE topper Bhavya Ranjan who scored 100 in 4 subjects

A third expressed, “10th me 95% thee, 12th me bhi 94.8%. Paar esi treatment nahi mili.” A fourth commented, “Congrats buddy... don't worry about marks, they don't define your future.”

Reacting to all the remarks, Patel posted, “For me, my child's 55 marks are more than 95 or 85 for me; his heart is more than hurting him by telling him good or bad. I have to keep him happy so that he doesn't consider himself less than anyone. There are many parents who are like this. They have lost their children by saying something wrong.” The sentiment was appreciated by many.