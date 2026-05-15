Father breaks laptop, makes student sleep on floor over 57.4% in CBSE exams

A heartbreaking photo of a shattered laptop on a floor has become the centre of a viral Reddit discussion on toxic parenting in India. A student recently took to the platform to document the severe fallout of their CBSE Class 12 results, revealing that their father not only smashed their computer but also took away their bed as a punishment for a low score. The community has rallied behind the user, offering emotional support and urging the younger generation to consciously "break the generational curse" of treating academic setbacks with abuse. The image of a smashed laptop was shared on Reddit. (Screengrab (Reddit))

“Ik I am late here, but this is what my father did after 12th results were out,” a Reddit user wrote, while sharing a picture of a laptop smashed on the floor.

The individual continued, “And if that wasn't enough, he took away my room and bed from me, and makes me sleep on the floor now. I am facing verbal, physical, mental and emotional abuse since the results are out. (I got 57.4%, Essential Repeat).”

What did social media say? An individual commented, “Indian parents' things, breaking laptops and just expressing their way of anger. Then they'll say we waste their money. Actually, they themselves are wasting their own things. Your results are not solely your mistake. It's theirs also. I am also going through this phase. Be silent, work and just do hard work. That's the only option. Indian society will never change. Until the new generation.”

Another expressed, “If you were addicted to it, then taking it away or keeping it locked might have helped, but breaking it is a stupid thing.” A third posted, “I don't even know what to say, man. Stay strong. You got this. Maybe if you can, spend some time with your friends outside to divert your mind. Study hard and prove them all wrong. You can do it.”

A fourth wrote, “Soak it all in. Take deep breaths. Remember how you feel right now. Take a pledge not to repeat this treatment with your kids when you're a parent yourself. Break the generational curse.”

The Central Board of Secondary Education released the CBSE Class 12 results on May 13. A total of 17,80,365 students registered for the CBSE Class 12 examinations this year. Among them, 17,68,968 appeared and 15,07,109 students passed.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)