Musician shows smooth dance moves with incredible drumming skills. Watch viral video

This musician can dance, he can play drums and he can dance while he plays drums. And now, his video is going all kinds of viral online. Chances are it will leave you in awe.

Timothy Fletcher, whose Instagram bio says he is “The kid from Baltimore that wanted way more and is working for it,” is the man in the viral video. He is now winning people’s hearts with his awesome skills.

Originally shared on the artist’s TikTok, the video gathered people’s attention after being posted on Twitter. “If this doesn’t go viral, imma be mad because he KILLED IT,” wrote a Twitter user while sharing the video.

The clip shows Fletcher showcasing mad drumming and dancing skills, all at the same time. What makes the video even more enjoyable to watch is how at one point he bounces one of his drumsticks off the ground.

Take a look at the clip:

If this doesn’t go viral, imma be mad because he KILLED IT pic.twitter.com/rK8t9JGAKQ — daddy brrr 🏳️‍🌈 (@TarotByBronx) June 16, 2021

Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 1.5 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of comments.

