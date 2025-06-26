‘Namaskar from space’: Shubhanshu Shukla shares how he’s sleeping aboard the ISS. Watch

After making history as the first Indian to board the International Space Station (ISS), astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has sent a new video message from orbit, saying he’s been sleeping more than expected, and that it’s a sign his body is adapting well to life in microgravity. In a candid message shared after the successful docking of the Axiom-4 mission, Shukla described the surreal shift from Earth to orbit. (X/@MIB_India)

“Since yesterday, I’ve been told that I’ve been sleeping a lot, which is a good sign,” Shukla said with a smile, floating inside the Dragon spacecraft. “I’m getting used to this quite well, enjoying the views, enjoying the entire experience… learning like a baby.”

In a candid message shared after the successful docking of the Axiom-4 mission, Shukla described the surreal shift from Earth to orbit. “Wow, what a ride it was,” he said, recalling how his mind, after 30 days of pre-launch quarantine, was focused only on one thing: “Just let us go.”

He recounted the moment of lift-off, “You get pushed back into the seat... and then suddenly, nothing. Everything silenced, and you were just floating.”

The experience of adapting to microgravity, he said, felt like learning how to live all over again, “How to walk, how to eat, how to control yourself. It’s a new environment, a new challenge, and I’m really enjoying it.”

The 38-year-old is now part of a four-member international crew, alongside one veteran and two other rookie astronauts, who will spend the next 14 days aboard the ISS conducting a range of scientific and educational experiments.

Shukla will lead seven of the approximately 60 experiments planned during the mission, many focusing on the effects of microgravity on the human body. The mission also represents a significant milestone in India’s space diplomacy, fulfilling a joint commitment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former U.S. President Donald Trump to send an ISRO-affiliated astronaut to the ISS.

He closed his message with a heartfelt note of gratitude, “This is not a personal accomplishment… It’s a collective achievement. Thank you for making this happen.”

