Shubhanshu Shukla scripts history, becomes first Indian to enter ISS; will spend 14 days researching microgravity

Following the successful docking of the Axiom 4 Mission's Dragon spacecraft on Thursday, Shubhanshu Shukla made history as the first Indian to enter the International Space Station (ISS). He will spend the next 14 days aboard the orbiting lab researching microgravity. The four-member Axiom 4 team is led by 65-year-old Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut and now director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space. Her teammates include Shubhanshu Shukla (39) from India, Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski (41) from Poland, and Tibor Kapu (33) from Hungary. (SpaceX)

The mission officially begins the crew’s two-week stay on the ISS, during which they will carry out scientific experiments, technology demonstrations, and educational outreach activities in a microgravity environment.

As part of the Axiom-4 Mission, the crew is scheduled to perform approximately 60 experiments, with Shukla leading seven of them.

This mission also marks a major collaboration between NASA and ISRO, fulfilling a commitment made by US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send the first ISRO-associated astronaut to the space station.

The agencies are jointly conducting five science investigations and two STEM-focused in-orbit demonstrations, reflecting their long-standing partnership in advancing space exploration and scientific research.

In addition to India, the Axiom 4 mission includes the first astronauts from Poland and Hungary to stay aboard the ISS, making it a landmark moment for all three nations.

Five facts about Shubhanshu Shukla

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, 39, hailing from Lucknow, became the second Indian to travel to space, 41 years after his idol Rakesh Sharma spent eight days aboard the Soviet Union’s Salyut-7 space station in 1984.

Shukla, a highly accomplished pilot in the Indian Air Force (IAF), has been selected as one of the four astronauts for ISRO’s landmark Gaganyaan mission – India’s first human spaceflight initiative.

A decorated combat leader and experienced test pilot, Shukla has logged over 2,000 flying hours across a wide range of aircraft, including the Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier, and An-32. His promotion to Group Captain in March 2024 is a testament to his outstanding service.

