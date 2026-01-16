Navya Naveli Nanda shares special moment with Indra Nooyi: ‘14-year-old Navya never imagined this’
Navya Naveli Nanda met Indra Nooyi and reflected on the emotional moment on Instagram.
Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of legendary actor couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, has shared a heartwarming moment on Instagram featuring former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi.
A meeting she once only imagined
Taking to Instagram, Navya posted a smiling photograph in which she is seen posing alongside Indra Nooyi.
In her caption, Navya reflected on how meaningful the meeting was for her. She wrote, "A very very special evening (14 year old Navya would have never imagined this could happen one day)". The line struck a chord with many users, especially young women who look up to global leaders like Nooyi for inspiration.
Take a look here at the post:
Social media reacts with admiration
The post quickly began gaining traction online, collecting more than 3,000 likes within a short span. The comments section was filled with admiration, excitement and a sense of shared aspiration.
One user summed up the sentiment by writing, "This is every little girl’s dream". Another commented, "Wow great to see this pic !!", while a third added, "Lucky you, one of the luckiest one. I wish to meet her one day". Several users expressed how relatable Navya’s emotions felt, with comments such as, "This is also my dream to meet her". Another reaction read, "Two beautiful smiles one priceless moment".
(Also read: Did Navya Naveli Nanda get into IIM-Ahmedabad through a quota? IIM professor answers)
Who is Navya Naveli Nanda
Nanda holds a Bachelor’s degree in Digital Technology and UX Design from Fordham University in the United States. She is a social entrepreneur who runs a non profit initiative called Project Naveli, which focuses on gender equality and empowerment. Alongside her social work, she is also involved in managing a part of her father’s family business.