Navya Naveli Nanda shares special moment with Indra Nooyi: ‘14-year-old Navya never imagined this’

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of legendary actor couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, has shared a heartwarming moment on Instagram featuring former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi. Navya Naveli Nanda posted a smiling photo with former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi. (Instagram/navyananda)

A meeting she once only imagined Taking to Instagram, Navya posted a smiling photograph in which she is seen posing alongside Indra Nooyi.

In her caption, Navya reflected on how meaningful the meeting was for her. She wrote, "A very very special evening (14 year old Navya would have never imagined this could happen one day)". The line struck a chord with many users, especially young women who look up to global leaders like Nooyi for inspiration.

