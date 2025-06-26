'Need to have 3 kids': Elon Musk's advice to parents to prevent population collapse

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has urged parents to have at least three children to prevent the world's population from collapsing. The Tesla CEO was responding to a post by an X user who claimed that every woman needs to have 2.7 children for the human race to survive. Elon Musk has 14 children with several women, including musician Grimes and Shivon Zilis, an executive at his brain-tech startup Neuralink.(AFP)

Citing a study in a Fortune report from May, the user added that Musk's been warning about population collapse due to low birth rates for years. " If things continue as they are, humans have their days numbered," he said.

Musk reshared the post and added that, according to his calculations, all parents should have three children to compensate for those people who are choosing to be childless. "People who have kids do need to have 3 kids to make up for those who have 0 or 1 kid or population will collapse," said Musk, who has fathered 14 children with five women.

Take a look at the post here:

Musk also claimed that low birth rates were the "primary factor" for the downfall of civilisations like Rome. "Shockingly overlooked by most historians," he claimed.

The 53-year-old, who is the richest man in the world, said that his ever-expanding family is his attempt to help the underpopulation crisis. “I’m doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. Good for big families. I want to have as many children as I can, to spend time and be a good father," he said in 2022.

The billionaire has also claimed in the past that only smart people should have children, according to Shivon Zilis, an employee at his company, Neuralink, with whom he shares twins.

After the two welcomed twins in November 2021, the author of Musk's biography said that the tech mogul had offered to “donate” his sperm to Zilis.