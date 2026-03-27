Net worth of 5 Indian-origin CEOs leading multibillion-dollar US companies

Several Indian-origin executives currently hold the highest leadership positions in some of the most influential multibillion-dollar companies in the United States. Leaders like Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella have not only transformed tech giants like Google and Microsoft but have also amassed personal fortunes exceeding $1 billion. This article provides a detailed look at five such executives, including Palo Alto Networks’ Nikesh Arora, HubSpot’s Yamini Rangan, and Flex’s Revathi Advaithi. Google CEO Sundar Pichai (L), Flex CEO Revathi Advaithi (R). (LinkedIn) Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (Sundar Pichai)

Sundar Pichai is the CEO of Google and Alphabet and serves on Alphabet’s Board of Directors. He has worked at Google since 2004 and became the company’s CEO in 2015. The Chennai-born tech leader’s net worth is estimated at $1.5 billion, according to Forbes. Earlier this month, he was offered a pay package that could earn him up to $692 million over the next three years, according to a new compensation plan published by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Under this new deal, he stands to become one of the highest-paid CEOs in the world. Pichai, a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, completed his MS from Stanford University. He also has an MBA from The Wharton School. He is married to Anjali Pichai. The couple has two children. Satya Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. (Satya Nadella)

Satya Nadella is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft. A native of Hyderabad, he came to the US as a student, earning a master's in computer science from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and an MBA from the University of Chicago. He also has a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Manipal Institute of Technology. Forbes reported his net worth at $1.3 billion. He joined Microsoft in 1992 and became the company’s CEO in 2014. He took over the helm of the tech firm from his billionaire predecessor, Steve Ballmer, who retired the same year. In 2021, he was named the chairman, replacing John Thompson. Reportedly, Nadella owns 0.01% of the company's stock. When combined with his more than $700 million of share sales, the total amount makes him a billionaire. Satya Nadella is married to Anupama Nadella. Their son Zain Nadell, who was born with cerebral palsy, died in 2022. The couple also has two daughters.

Yamini Rangan

HubSpot CEO Yamini Rangan. (Yamini Rangan)

Yamini Rangan is the chief executive officer at HubSpot. Prior to becoming the CEO, she was the company’s first-ever chief customer officer. Her net worth is reportedly estimated at $58.3 million. HT.com has not independently verified the amount. She completed her computer engineering from Bharathiar University in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. She also has an MS in computer engineering from Clemson University and an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. A tech industry veteran, she has over “25 years of experience ranging from product marketing, sales, and strategy,” according to her profile on HubSpot. She previously worked as the chief customer officer at Dropbox and as the VP of sales strategy and operations at Workday. Rangan relocated to the US in her 20s. She is married to Kash Rangan. Nikesh Arora

Nikesh Arora, chief executive officer at Palo Alto Networks Inc. (Bloomberg)

The Indian-American executive serves as the chairman and CEO of cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks. Previously, he has also been a part of renowned multinational companies, including Google, T-Mobile International, and SoftBank. His net worth, according to Forbes, is estimated at $1.4 billion. Reportedly, Palo Alto Networks’ shares soared under Arora's leadership, making him a billionaire. He completed his Bachelor's Degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) and then pursued an MBA from Northeastern University. Additionally, he also holds an MS degree in finance from Boston College. He has a daughter, Ayesha Arora, from his first marriage, which ended in divorce. In 2014, he married Delhi heiress Ayesha Thapar, and the couple has a son. Last month, Nikesh Arora made headlines by hosting a grand wedding for his daughter in Jodhpur. Ayesha married an American executive named Jack Hughes. Revathi Advaithi

Revathi Advaithi, Chief Executive Officer at Flex. (Revathi Advaithi)