Netizens can't get enough of this 'happy' cat wagging her tail. Watch cute video

Published on Oct 05, 2022 04:11 PM IST

The viral video that shows a ‘happy’ cat who cannot stop wagging her tail was shared on Instagram.

The image, taken from the viral video, shows the ‘happy’ cat named Olive.&nbsp;(Instagram/@cats_of_instagram)
The image, taken from the viral video, shows the ‘happy’ cat named Olive. (Instagram/@cats_of_instagram)
By Arfa Javaid

If you enjoy watching cute cat videos and are looking for one to spend your mid-day break from work, look no further, as we have a video that will leave you smiling. The video shows a 'happy' cat who cannot stop wagging her tail. The cat's antics are an absolute mood-booster and might prompt you to watch the video on loop.

The Insta page Tiramisu, dedicated to the cute cat, originally shared the video. "It's time to repost this iconic baby Misu video!!" wrote Cats of Instagram page while re-sharing the video with the hashtag #catsofinstagram. The video shows the cat Olive endlessly wagging her tail in excitement after climbing on a sofa.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was posted a few hours ago on Instagram and has since raked up more than 3.2 lakh views and over 17,500 likes. The share has also received numerous comments from netizens. Many also dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.

"What an adorable furry bundle of joy," expressed an Instagram user. "Floofy ball," commented another. "That one is definitely going to be trouble with a capital T! Adorable!" remarked a third. "So tiny, so lovely, so active!" posted a fourth.

