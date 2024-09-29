'New level of Squid Game': Delhi man's take on WFH with parents divides internet

As hybrid working models become the norm in a post-Covid world, many have opened up about the struggles of bringing their work life home. While some X user agreed with the post, several others slammed the post for being "ungrateful".(Unsplash Photo)

An X user's take on the reality of working from home (WFH) has gone viral after he suggested that working from one's home surrounded by family can be like a dystopian survival game.

"WFH is a dream when you’ve got your own cozy little apartment in a city like Bangalore, Mumbai, or even Delhi, especially with your partner by your side. But WFH while living with your parents? That’s a whole new level of Squid Game," said X user Shubh.

Read the viral post here:

The post which amassed over 150,000 views has been flooded with comments. While some agreed with the post sharing their ordeal as they attempt to juggle work and home duties, several others slammed the user for not seeing the value of being able to be around family more. (Also read: Amazon tells employees to return to office 5 days a week. Full text of CEO’s email)

How the internet reacted to the post

"I understand you totally. I do WFH too and my father comes in the middle of long calls to say loudly "unko bol do ghar PE kaam hai..baad mein baat karenge", one user said.

Another user shared his ordeal labelling the experience as "torture". "once in a year i have to wfh from my mother's home , a whole level of torture," he wrote.

"office stress + home stress = deadly combo," said a third user.

But many were enraged by the post, calling the X user out for being ungrateful. "Kind of blessing tbh, your parents are already in early or mid 60's when you land a job so it's bonus that you get to spend time with them as they don't have much time left," one user opined.

A second user shared that they enjoyed working from home surrounded by family. "WFH with Parents, Wife and 2 Year old Daughter :) and enjoying every bit of not commuting daily," he wrote.

"For me wfh with parents will be a blessing. With parents by my side, I literally do not have to worry about anything. And I get the princess treatment from my parents. Idk what's this bashing your parents' trend. Be a little grateful for everything they do for you," said another user. (Also read: WFH employee in Europe vacationed in Italy for a month, took 7 days off: ‘Rigid expectations around work are archaic’)