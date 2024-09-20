Most organisations today have moved to a hybrid form of working and a lot of business entrepreneurs have also developed a home office space either in addition to or a substitute for physical commercial space. Even schools at times go online, given the natural, traffic or social issues. Working from home? Here's how to design a space that boosts productivity (Photo by Imagella)

Genius Home Office Hacks:

Working from home has its own charm of being productive from the comfort of your home. However, having the right space and designing it well is the need of the hour. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Inderpreet Kaur, Principal Designer at Purplelane Interiors, suggested:

1/ Find a quite spot - The house gets interrupted throughout the day with our helps, gardeners, services and other elements - that’s how houses are designed, hence its very important to identify a quiet space to be able to concentrate and be disconnected from everything.

2/ Find a window - Try to identify the spot in your home that also has a window. It will provide the necessary natural light and a view to refresh your eyes. Looking at the screen for long hours is often very exhausting and that’s where nature is your best friend! Try to get as much greens, a kids play area, sea-view or even at times the hustle and bustle of the city is helpful to keep your energy levels up. In a situation where we are working solo from home – a window is our best friend.

Interior decor you can use for your office room (Huseyn Kamaladdin)

3/ Ergonomics and smart gadgets - Working solo for long hours can be taxing- invest in the right chair and table, many a times organisations provide the monetary emoluments for employees to invest in the right furniture – please do your research before these purchases, remember your health is paramount. Some important things to keep in mind are adjustable heights, adjustable seat depth, swivel base, built-in lumbar support, adjustable table heights, may be a foldable and expandable table to accommodate the space constraints, etc. Also using some smart gadgets and apps to help you improve your time management - be it the use of 2 screens or some apps like Slack, Trello, Todist etc.

4/ Clean and colours - While designing the office space, ensure to keep it clutter free - remember to add some smart storage possibilities. For the colour theme - go with your heart - be it neutrals or bright- whatever resonates with you and your personality - this part of the house can be absolutely different from the rest of your home theme. It must be a space that inspires you to get to work every single day. Remember there is no right or wrong here.

5/ Privacy - If you can cardon off the space by using glass partitions or fake walls (it also enables sound proofing) – do it. Not just it will help you during your Business calls, its very effective for the other members of your home - they can go about their business without troubling you.

6/ Personal touch - Make the space personal by using some family pics, small plants, personalised stationary and some motivational quotes you resonate to, if you play the guitar - incorporate that in some corner. This helps create your vibe. Ensure no wires are visible – be creative and use some house hold boxes, trays and other material to conceal them - they are an eye sore and your distractions - your mind automatically drifts to areas that are not clean.

Idea for new age work-from-home setup(Photo by Vadim Sherbakov on Unsplash)

7/ Light and cosy- For all your evening hours, ensure that the space is properly lit up. You must have enough light on your face for all your Zoom calls. Try to get cosiness in your space by having yellow light for evening hours- even a small table lamp will crate the aura. The use of a small rug, a comfortable chair or sofa to lounge, a few plants and a small bookshelf that you can procure even online - all these will come together to have a space that defines you and boost your work.

Be More Productive at Home:

Bringing her expertise to the same, Supriya Khamkar, Creative Head At Earthy Shades, asserted that designing a home office means merging comfort with practicality. She recommended -

Choose functional furniture, smart storage and proper lighting to enhance productivity and create an inspiring workspace.

Keep the room bed-free to maintain focus on your desk. If you don’t have a dedicated office room, use a Murphy bed or foldable bed to maximise space, ensuring it’s folded away while you work.

Additionally, choose an ergonomic chair for comfort throughout your workday. The home office should be positioned to maximise natural light and ventilation. Avoid placing the desk with the window directly behind you to prevent shadows during video meetings. For an efficient workspace setup, make sure everything is easily accessible. Use reliable video conferencing tools for smooth virtual meetings, place extra sockets strategically for charging devices and use a box to store electronic connectors, pen drives, codes and hard disks to minimise clutter. Keep essential stationery, such as a printer, colour pens, loose paper and sticky notes, within arm’s reach.

If space allows, add an accent chair next to a window with a floor lamp. This setup creates a stylish, versatile corner for creative thinking and offers an additional seating option in your home office.

Ensure a mini pantry with coffee and snacks is easily accessible for quick breaks and hydration during work hours.

Add photo frames to a wall to highlight your achievements and milestones, keeping your drive and focus strong. A home clock isn’t just a timekeeper, it’s a stylish statement piece that helps manage your schedule and adds a unique flair to your space.

Position the desk facing the wall to help maintain focus and reduce interruptions, creating a more conducive work environment. Use a pin board, magnet board or a writing board to keep your notes and tasks visible and organised. Small Dustbin perfect for maintaining a clutter-free space.

Opt for a table with rounded edges to ensure comfort and prevent any discomfort to your hands during long working hours.

Selecting the right colours can impact your mood. Use neutral or vibrant hues to enhance positivity, while dark colours may have a negative effect. Adding an open shelf helps to incorporate natural plants and books for a refreshing and intellectual touch.

Having a well-designed home office is essential in today’s changing times. The space should be crafted to fully engage your focus on work, even when working from home.