Nita Ambani’s warm hug for Vikram Salgaocar: Sweet moment between aunt and nephew captured on camera

It captures Ambani holding Salgaocar's hand and then performing a ritual. Towards the end, she gives a warm hug to the groom. They are both seen talking with smiles on their faces.

In the video, Salgaocar is seen standing on stage with Nita Ambani. Other family members are also seen standing around them.

A heartwarming moment between aunt Nita Ambani and nephew Vikram Salgaocar has surfaced online. Shared on a fan page's Instagram Stories, the video shows Ambani’s warm hug for Salgaocar.

Vikram Salgaocar tied the knot with Shweana Poy Raiturcar in a high-profile wedding.

Who is Vikram Salgaocar? He is the eldest grandchild of the late Reliance Industries founder, Dhirubhai Ambani, and his wife, Kokilaben Ambani. He was born on October 25, 1984, in Mumbai, to Dhirubhai’s daughter, Dipti, and her husband, Dattaraj Salgaocar. He was raised in Goa.

He did his junior college at Mumbai’s Jai Hindi College and then completed a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Pennsylvania in the US.

Salgaocar began his career in 2007 as an Associate at McKinsey & Company in New Jersey, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also worked as a Business Development Manager at Reliance Entertainment between 2010 and 2013.

Currently, he serves as a director at VMSalgaocar Hotels and Resorts Private Limited. A position he assumed in 2018.

Who is Shweana Poy Raiturcar? She is a Mumbai-based luxury brand founder. Her LinkedIn bio states that she is a “Diverse luxury brand founder & creative head, currently working with the family office. Making commissioned jewellery pieces by appointment only.”

After completing her schooling at The International School Bangalore, she pursued higher education at various institutions abroad, including Bentley University, GIA (Gemological Institute of America), and Parsons School of Design - The New School.

Between 2017 and 2020, she worked at Rosy Blue. The company is led by Russell Mehta, the father of Akash Ambani's wife, Shloka Mehta.