Nithin Kamath sings father’s favourite song ‘Saranga Teri Yaad Mein’: ‘Missing him today’

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath struck an emotional chord on Instagram after sharing a video of himself singing the classic song “Saranga Teri Yaad Mein” while playing the guitar. The heartfelt performance was dedicated to his late father, whose memory Kamath said he was deeply missing. Nithin Kamath sang his father’s favourite song ‘Saranga Teri Yaad Mein’ in an emotional Instagram tribute. (Instagram/nithinkamath)

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Sharing the clip on Instagram, Kamath wrote, “Dad’s favourite song. Missing him today. Recorded “Saranga Teri Yaad Mein” and shared it with the team, and they insisted I put it up. Fair warning, I’m no singer.”

The video showed a more personal side of the entrepreneur, who is usually seen speaking about business, fitness, markets and life lessons. In the clip, Kamath appeared calm and reflective as he played the guitar and sang the emotional number, turning the moment into a quiet tribute to his father.

Watch the clip here: