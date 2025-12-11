'No antibiotics, no jugaad': Eggoz founder reacts as brand faces backlash over viral ‘cancer-causing eggs’ claim

Eggoz founder Abhishek Negi has reacted after the premium egg brand came under social media scrutiny over a viral YouTube video alleging traces of a banned antibiotic metabolite in its eggs. Eggoz issued a detailed clarification, asserting that its eggs are safe for consumption.(Adobe Stock)

It all started after a video, posted by testing channel Trustified, claimed blind lab analysis had detected traces of AOZ - a metabolite of the banned antibiotic Nitrofuran - in an Eggoz sample. The claim quickly went viral on social media, triggering widespread concern and unfounded speculation linking the eggs to cancer risk. The allegations also put pressure on the brand’s “100% antibiotic-free” promise - a positioning that helped Eggoz build a premium foothold in India’s largely unorganised egg market.

Trustified, which describes itself as India’s first fully blind testing certification initiative, reported AOZ levels of 0.73 per kg in a sample. While the detected quantity was minimal, it raised questions about food safety and regulatory oversight, prompting consumers to demand clarity from the company.

Eggoz's response to the backlash

Responding to the backlash, Eggoz issued a detailed clarification on Instagram on 9 December, asserting that its eggs are safe for consumption and meet all Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines. The company said trace residues, when present, can stem from environmental factors such as groundwater contamination rather than antibiotic usage.

“We take every care to maintain quality and safety across the entire value chain, including ensuring zero antibiotic usage,” the company said. It also initiated additional tests through an independent NABL-accredited laboratory to further reassure customers.

Then, on 11 December, Eggoz posted an update on X, sharing direct links to its lab reports. “Our eggoz eggs are safe and tested. Free from banned antibiotics, pesticides and drugs,” the firm declared on its site.

How did Eggoz founder react?

Eggoz founder Abhishek Negi also issued a detailed statement on LinkedIn, saying that the claims had created unnecessary panic. “As a founder, I’ve been taken aback by the misinformation and fear-mongering caused by the video circulating online,” Negi said. “Let me be very clear: I am shocked and deeply disappointed by the misinformation and the fear it has created,” he added.

Negi reiterated the company’s strict stance: “Ban means ban. There is no discussion, no exception, no jugaad.” He also highlighted Eggoz’s 11-stage safety checks, herbal feed practices and batch-level traceability as evidence of its commitment to quality.

He added that the latest NABL-accredited reports show no presence of banned substances, pesticides or heavy metals. A fresh batch has been submitted for further independent testing, with results expected within a week, he said.