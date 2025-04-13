Only 0.1% can spot all the triangles in this tricky brain teaser. Can you count them all?

Brain teasers are a fun and fascinating way to challenge your mind and sharpen your problem-solving skills. Often requiring out-of-the-box thinking, they push your brain into a different gear. A visual puzzle doing the rounds online has sparked curiosity and confusion in equal measure—and it's all about counting triangles. A triangle puzzle shared on Facebook challenged users to count hidden triangles.(Facebook/Minion Quotes)

The puzzle that's stumping everyone

Shared by a Facebook page called Minion Quotes, the brain teaser presents a seemingly simple question: “How many triangles?” But there's a twist—it comes with the claim that “99.9% failed” to get it right.

The image features three large triangles drawn in an overlapping layout, forming a complex network of smaller triangular shapes. While at first glance it may appear easy, a closer look reveals how intricate the puzzle really is. The challenge is to count all the triangles present in the image, including the obvious ones and the cleverly hidden combinations.

Check out the puzzle here:

Over 150 comments and counting

Since being posted, the image has attracted over 150 comments, with users debating the correct number of triangles. Answers vary widely, with guesses ranging from as few as 5 to over 20. Many have taken to the comments to explain their reasoning, while others admit they gave up after several failed attempts.

Some users have jokingly compared the puzzle to “visual torture,” while others are loving the challenge. Clearly, the image has succeeded in doing what brain teasers do best—getting people thinking, talking, and testing their limits.

The internet’s love with visual brain teasers

Visual brain teasers like this one continue to capture attention on social media platforms, thanks to their mix of simplicity and complexity. Whether it’s counting shapes, spotting differences, or solving optical illusions, these puzzles tap into a universal desire to solve problems—and brag about it afterwards.

So, can you crack the triangle challenge? Take a closer look—but be warned, it’s trickier than it looks!