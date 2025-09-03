Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif fumbles with headset while meeting Vladimir Putin. How the Russian leader reacts

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif fumbled with his headset while meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the moment has gone viral on social media. The Russian leader was seen smiling and, at one point, trying to show his Pakistani counterpart how to put on headphones. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in China. (Screengrab)

“Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Headphone fumble at SCO leaves Putin laughing, again!” an individual posted while sharing the video. This recent moment reminded many of a scene from 2022, where the Pak PM was seen struggling to put on his translation headphones while meeting Putin.

What does the recent video show?

In the recent clip, the headset keeps slipping off Sharif’s ears despite his desperate efforts to keep it in place. At one point, Putin picks up his own headset while trying to show how to put it on.

How did social media react?

An individual asked, “Ye purana video hai ya phirse hua? (Is this the old video or it happened again?). Another questioned, “Why does he always get so nervous in front of Putin?” A third remarked, “Putin teaching him how to put. Lol.” A fourth wrote, “Again and again!?”

Shehbaz Sharif's awkward handshake moment:

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif was trolled for his awkward handshake with Putin at the SCO summit, which brought together leaders from ten member states, including PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

People trolled the Pakistan PM when a video appeared on social media showing him rushing towards the Russian President to shake his hand. At that moment, Putin was walking side by side with Jinping when Sharif rushed forward to shake the Russian leader’s hand. Some social media users claimed that the Chinese leader saw Sharif approaching but turned away.

What is the SCO Summit?

World leaders gathered at the 25th SCO Summit in Tianjin, China. The summit, established in 2001, focused on regional security and counterterrorism.

The SCO countries:

There are ten member states: the Republic of India, the Republic of Belarus, the People's Republic of China, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan, the Republic of Uzbekistan, and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.