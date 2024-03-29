Peak Bengaluru: Andrew Huberman scandal spurs posters on lamp post, saying 'we are with you'

As popular podcaster Andrew Huberman faces widespread criticism following revelations about his alleged dark side in an explosive report, an unexpected show of support emerged from the streets of Bengaluru in India. Flyers supporting Andrew Huberman seen in Bengaluru's Indiranagar,(X/@ramyakh)

Posters supporting the tainted Stanford neuroscientist appeared on a lamp post in Bengaluru's Indiranagar, featuring Huberman's image.

"I stand with you. Dr Andrew Huberman. We are with you," the text on the posters say.

The photo was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Ramyakh.

“Only in Indiranagar,” he wrote, indicating how the posh neighbourhood is one of the key start-up hubs in the city.

Popular X account “Peak Bengaluru” commented on the post.

“Come to Bengaluru, @hubermanlab,” the account admin wrote.

What is the Andrew Huberman report about?

Huberman, who has over six million followers on Instagram, is accused of dating five women simultaneously, all of whom connected on a group chat, according to the New York Magazine report.

The US-based influencer who hosts the “Huberman Lab” podcast is accused of infidelity and toxic behaviour by his former partners and acquaintances.

Among the many allegations, he was accused by one of his former girlfriends of telling her that being with her was like “bobbing for apples in feces" and that her decision to have a second child from a previous relationship was a "bad choice".

The woman, who was identified only as Sarah, made several allegations, including details of his anger issues and how she suspected that she contracted HPV (Human papillomavirus), a common sexually transmitted disease, from Huberman. His office told the publication that Huberman has never tested positive for HPV.

A journalist and an anthropologist revealed how his ties with Huberman evolved over the years, with the latter not turning up for camping trips and even cancelling a diving trip with him at the last-minute.

Huberman followers shocked

Redditors and other social media users weighed in the explosive report on Andrew Huberman's personal life, with many of expressing a sense of betrayal.

"Here I thought AH (Andrew Huberman) was my online role model, only to learn he shares the traits of people (men) that have hurt me most in life," a 24-year-old woman wrote on Reddit.

‘Dirty hit-job’

Several influential voices on social media expressed support for Huberman, calling the report a “dirty hit-job”.

Among those who slammed the publication for the report are Russian-American computer scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman and Dr Cyriac Abby Philips aka "The Liver Doc".