Andrew Huberman fans stunned by report on his ‘darker side’: ‘Feeling betrayed’

Followers and fans of Andrew Huberman, the popular podcaster and Stanford neuroscientist, who was accused of manipulative behaviour, lying and infidelity in an explosive report, weighed in on the chilling allegations made by his acquaintances and former girlfriends. Andrew Huberman has over 6.1 million followers on Instagram. (www.hubermanlab.com)

Huberman, who has over six million followers on Instagram, is accused of dating five women simultaneously, all of whom connected on a group chat, according to the New York Magazine report.

One of his former girlfriends, who did not wish to reveal her real name, made several allegations, including details of his anger issues and how she suspected that she contracted HPV (Human papillomavirus), a common sexually transmitted disease, from Huberman. His office told the publication that Huberman has never tested positive for HPV.

A journalist and an anthropologist revealed how his ties with Huberman evolved over the years, with the latter not turning up for camping trips and even cancelling a diving trip with him at the last-minute.

Here is how Andrew Huberman’s fans and followers reacted to the report:

Redditors and X (formerly Twitter) users gave their takes on the report, with many of his fans calling the expose a "hit job".

"While I love seeing all types of 'gurus' exposed as clay-footed, this is just a hit piece that reveals nothing except an editorial agenda of some kind," a user said on a subreddit titled Huberman Lab, named after Huberman's hit podcast on Spotify.

A 24-year-old woman said she is unsubscribing from Huberman's contents and that she is "feeling betrayed".

"Here I thought AH (Andrew Huberman) was my online role model, only to learn he shares the traits of people (men) that have hurt me most in life," the Reddit user wrote.

"Feeling duped and losing respect for his online bro clan (Lex) standing up for him. It's not a hit piece, it's reality. I'm done with these online misogynists posing as health gurus."

Another woman termed Huberman as a "greenlight for misogyny".

"My heart breaks for the women and girls who came to this sub/huberman for help only to know that he doesn’t even value or respect women as humans," the user wrote.

"How can we as women trust these men in positions of power who claim to be giving helpful advice when they don’t even have us in mind."

Many people, however, came to his defence and believe that even if the allegations are true, his podcasts are immensely beneficial.

"It's the way Huberman explains things that is groundbreaking, he's a Stanford professor and it shows," a user wrote.

"Nobody seems to have spread such a breadth of information to such a wide audience in the way he has," another user commented on the thread.