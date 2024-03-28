‘Dirty hit job’ on Andrew Huberman, says ‘The Liver Doc’ on report. Lex Fridman defends neuroscientist

Reactions poured in from various quarters after an explosive report threw light on podcaster Andrew Huberman's alleged dark side, with many of his followers expressing shock and a sense of betrayal. Huberman, a Stanford neurologist, is accused ofinfidelity and toxic behaviour by his former partners and acquaintances. Andrew Huberman has over 6.1 million followers on Instagram. (www.hubermanlab.com)

Huberman, who has over six million followers on Instagram, is accused of dating five women simultaneously, all of whom connected on a group chat, according to the New York Magazine report.

Even as Huberman’s office has refuted many of these allegations, several quarters expressed support for him.

Among those who slammed the publication for the report are Russian-American computer scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman and Dr Cyriac Abby Philips aka "The Liver Doc".

Fridman came to the defence of his fellow podcaster, saying that Huberman's podcast has helped millions of people.

"It's heartbreaking to see a hit-piece written about my friend Andrew Huberman (@hubermanlab). I know him very well, and can definitively say that he is a great human being, scientist, and educator," Fridman wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

"Hit-piece attacks like this are simply trash click-bait journalism desperately clinging on to relevance. Andrew should be celebrated. Period. His podcast has helped millions of people (including me) lead healthier lives. Keep going brother!"

In India, Dr Cyriac Abby Philips aka “The Liver Doc”,, an influential voice on social media, termed the report "a dirty hit job" on Huberman.

The hepatologist known for busting medical misinformation said that while he disagrees with Huberman on certain topics like supplements endorsement and his "overconfident clinical advise based on weak evidence", he does not deserve to be covered in this manner.

"He does not deserve this. Sad that this is the price one has to pay for fame," Dr Philips wrote on X.

Among the many allegations, Huberman was accused by one of his former girlfriends of telling her that being with her was like “bobbing for apples in feces" and that her decision to have a second child from a previous relationship was a "bad choice".