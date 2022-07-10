Pig takes shelter at a high school, stays despite capture attempts. See pics

Based in Illinois in the United States of America, the staff and students at Mt. Vernon Township High School did not expect what happened recently. The incident that has taken place involves a pig who was roaming around loose in the area. A high school official said that a stray pig has settled down on campus and has so far managed to escape all attempts at capture. The pig strayed onto the campus on Thursday while officials were trying to catch it, according to Mount Vernon Township High School in Jefferson County in a Facebook post.

“Update - the pig has proven to be too fast and elusive for MVTHS staff and the animal shelter personnel. She is now in the bean field beside the campus. We will continue to look for her and try to catch her so she’s safe. For people driving by MVTHS on Wells Bypass, we are trying to catch a pig that has wandered up on our campus. Never in my career did I expect to type that,” they wrote in the post.

Take a look at the elusive pig:

Shared two days ago, this Facebook post has received over 400 likes and several comments from people who simply couldn't stop laughing and/or relating to the situation.

One comment on Facebook reads, "Hope someone has recorded the chase!" "Tell me you live in the Midwest without telling me you live in the Midwest lol," another user adds. A third reply says, "Haha! Never a dull moment at MVTHS!"