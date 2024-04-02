Police chase shoplifter while riding horses. Department shares bodycam video on Facebook

Police in New Mexico had all the horsepower in this chase: A shoplifter was detained outside a Walgreens this month after trying to outrun a horse-mounted police officer. The image shows two cops on horses chasing a shoplifter. (Facebook/Albuquerque Police Department)

Albuquerque police bodycam video, shared on Facebook, shows a dark-brown horse trotting through a parking lot behind a man in black clothing.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The horse catches up to him within seconds.

“It wasn't me,” the man yells as he leads the horse and police officer into the street, stopping traffic.

The man then finds himself surrounded when two more police officers on horses arrive at the scene, the video shows.

One of the officers dismounts from his horse and handcuffs the man, who has been charged with stealing $230 worth of merchandise from the Walgreens, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

“The man, identified as Mark Chacon, 30, would not comply with officers and took off on foot. The officers while on horseback were able to stop Chacon after he’d run into traffic. Chacon allegedly stole $230 worth of merchandise and was charged with Shoplifting, Eluding/Evading Police on Foot, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,” the department wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the video here:

Since being shared, the video has collected close to 1.1 lakh views. It has also accumulated nearly 2,600 reactions. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s what Facebook users said about this video of the police:

“This is awesome! Your officers need lassos!” shared a Facebook user.

“That was truly magical to hear: ‘You are being detained on suspicion of shoplifting!’ That Officer jumped off of that giant horse and handcuffed that man! Well done!” posted another.

“So cool to see! Love our police officers!” commented a third.

“This was the best thing to watch. I wish I could have seen this in person. Haha,” expressed a fourth.

“That was the first video I’ve seen with the police on horseback. Awesome job, boys,” wrote a fifth.