Man held for impersonating Delhi cop, duping people

A 42-year-old man, who allegedly impersonated a Delhi Police inspector and duped people by promising to sell luxury cars and costly cellphones auctioned through courts at throwaway prices, has been arrested. The suspect was previously involved in four cheating cases. (Getty Images)

Deputy police commissioner (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said Ayub Khan was arrested following an investigation into a cheating case registered in January on the complaint of a Mumbai man, Shri Hiren.

The complainant told police he was travelling on a train when a co-passenger, who introduced himself as Deepak Chaudhary and claimed he was a Delhi Police inspector, told him about some cars available at a court in Delhi for auction. The co-passenger told Hiren that he could get one Toyota Innova Crysta (2019 model) at a reasonable price of ₹5.30 lakh.

The accused took ₹2.50 lakh from Hiren along with his Aadhar and PAN cards at Tis Hazari Court complex on January 29 and left, saying he was going to complete the formalities. Meena said thereafter he did not return and switched off his cellphone. “Hiren informed the police control room about the cheating. While efforts were being made to nab the suspect, another complaint was received on March 14, wherein the complainant alleged that he was duped of ₹1.5 lakh by one Deepak Chaudhary who impersonated a crime branch officer and called him to the court complex for buying two auctioned iPhones,” said Meena.

Inspector Ram Manohar, the in charge of the Subzi Mandi police station, and his team members scanned CCTV cameras of the court complex and spotted the suspect moving around. The suspect’s location was traced to the East Vinod Nagar area in east Delhi through technical and manual surveillance. Accordingly, the suspect was caught on Sunday.

“The suspect’s interrogation revealed that his original name was Ayub Khan, a resident of East Vinod Nagar. A fake police ID card was recovered from him. Khan disclosed he was unemployed but earned his livelihood through cheating and impersonating a police officer. Four previous cases were registered against him between 2007 and 2014. The police stations concerned have been informed about his arrest,” said Meena

Khan was previously involved in four cheating cases of a similar nature registered at Kamla Market, Daryaganj, Hari Nagar, and Parliament Street police stations in Delhi. Khan lived lavishly and visited nightclubs in Delhi and Mumbai, police said.