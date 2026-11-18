Watching the baggage carousel spin empty while your suitcase is nowhere in sight is every traveller’s worst nightmare, especially when lookalike bags get swapped in the rush of arrivals. A passenger landing at Hyderabad’s Shamshabad airport from Hong Kong faced that exact panic recently, until airport police swiftly tracked down a suitcase containing five tolas of gold jewellery, a mobile phone, and other electronics that another traveller had accidentally taken.

What had happened?

The police returning a bag to its rightful owner. (X/@hydcitypolice)

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Hyderabad City Police shared details of the incident on its official X profile. In its post, the police explained that the passenger promptly alerted officials at the terminal after he realised he had missed his luggage.

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“B. Abhinay Vatsal, a passenger arriving from Hong Kong at Shamshabad (Hyderabad) airport, found that his suitcase was missing near the baggage belt and complained to the RGI Airport Outpost Police.”

The stakes were particularly high as the missing luggage carried several expensive valuables and personal gadgets. Outlining what was inside the suitcase, the police noted.

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{{^usCountry}} “The bag held about 5 tulas of gold jewellery (chains, rings and earrings), a mobile phone, a hard disk and other electronics.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The bag held about 5 tulas of gold jewellery (chains, rings and earrings), a mobile phone, a hard disk and other electronics.” {{/usCountry}}

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Following the complaint, airport police launched an immediate investigation and began reviewing surveillance feeds around the arrival area. Describing how they cracked the case, the department shared, “Under Inspector Billa Kiran, police registered a case and checked CCTV footage which showed that another passenger had taken the suitcase by mistake and driven off in a car.”

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Once the vehicle was identified on camera, officers quickly tracked down the person who had accidentally walked away with the bag.

“Using the car’s registration details traced the owner, called him to the station and recovered the suitcase with all its contents intact and handed back to Abhinay Vatsal.”

The police outpost at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) was inaugurated last year. The outpost is located at the arrival, C-Level of the airport. It was established to handle emergency situations and assist passengers.