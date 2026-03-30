Pune ‘rockstar’ professor croons Mehbooba Mehbooba, students floored. Watch
A Pune professor’s lively “Mehbooba Mehbooba” performance at a college fest won hearts online.
A professor from Pune has taken the internet by surprise after a video of him singing the iconic song “Mehbooba Mehbooba” from Sholay went viral on social media. The clip, shared on Instagram by user Nupur Mall, captures the professor confidently performing on stage during a college event, leaving students cheering and visibly thrilled.
(Also read: US professor ends semester with dance performance to Badtameez Dil, leaves internet cheering. Watch)
According to the post, the performance took place during “Drishti 2026”, a college event at Sri Balaji University, Pune. The video shows the professor fully immersed in the performance, delivering the classic number with energy and flair as the audience applauds and encourages him throughout.
Nupur Mall, who shared the video, described the moment in her caption, writing: "When your professor has more vibe than your playlist. Sri Balaji University, Pune College professor singing song on a college event Drishti 2026."
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts to ‘cool professor’
The clip has quickly gained traction online, amassing more than 1.1 million views within a short span. Social media users flooded the comments section, praising the professor’s confidence and stage presence, with many calling him the kind of teacher every student would want.
Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "This is the kind of professor who makes college life memorable." Another commented, "He didn’t just sing, he owned the stage completely." A third user said, "Students cheering like this shows how loved he is on campus."
Several others highlighted the refreshing side of academic life captured in the clip. "Not every day you see a professor outshining performers," one comment read. Another user added, "This is what real connection with students looks like."
Some viewers also pointed out how moments like these break stereotypes about teachers. "Gone are the days of boring lectures, this is the vibe we need," wrote one user, while another remarked, "Respect doubled instantly after this performance."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More