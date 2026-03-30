Pune ‘rockstar’ professor croons Mehbooba Mehbooba, students floored. Watch

Nupur Mall, who shared the video, described the moment in her caption, writing: "When your professor has more vibe than your playlist. Sri Balaji University, Pune College professor singing song on a college event Drishti 2026."

According to the post, the performance took place during “Drishti 2026”, a college event at Sri Balaji University, Pune. The video shows the professor fully immersed in the performance, delivering the classic number with energy and flair as the audience applauds and encourages him throughout.

A professor from Pune has taken the internet by surprise after a video of him singing the iconic song “Mehbooba Mehbooba” from Sholay went viral on social media. The clip, shared on Instagram by user Nupur Mall, captures the professor confidently performing on stage during a college event, leaving students cheering and visibly thrilled.

Internet reacts to ‘cool professor’ The clip has quickly gained traction online, amassing more than 1.1 million views within a short span. Social media users flooded the comments section, praising the professor’s confidence and stage presence, with many calling him the kind of teacher every student would want.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "This is the kind of professor who makes college life memorable." Another commented, "He didn’t just sing, he owned the stage completely." A third user said, "Students cheering like this shows how loved he is on campus."

Several others highlighted the refreshing side of academic life captured in the clip. "Not every day you see a professor outshining performers," one comment read. Another user added, "This is what real connection with students looks like."

Some viewers also pointed out how moments like these break stereotypes about teachers. "Gone are the days of boring lectures, this is the vibe we need," wrote one user, while another remarked, "Respect doubled instantly after this performance."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)