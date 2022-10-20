Rare glass octopus with transparent skin glides through water. Watch amazing video

Underwater world is fascinating and mysterious. Often the videos capturing a glimpse of the world leave people stunned. Just like this clip that shows a rare glass octopus with transparent skin gliding through water.

The video was originally posted on the Twitter handle of Schmidt Ocean last year. In the post thread they explained about the enigmatic creature in detail. “Glass Octopus reach 11 cm (4.3 in) in mantle length; 45 cm (18 in) including tentacles. This species is very rarely encountered+is considered 1 of the least studied cephalopods. Most info scientists have managed to get is from specimens found in stomachs of predators,” they tweeted. “It gets its name from ability to be almost completely transparent. At end of this clip, its chromatophores (cells that produce color for camouflage, seen here as yellow dots) can be seen. The only aspects of that are not clear are optic nerve, eyeballs, and digestive tract,” they added.

The video is again creating a buzz after being re-shared by another Twitter handle. “Happy belated #WorldOctopusDay! The glass octopus (Vitreledonella richardi) is a very rarely seen cephalopod found in tropical and subtropical waters around the world. These beautiful creatures are found in the deep sea where sunlight doesn’t reach,” they added. Octopus Day is celebrated each year on October 8 to create awareness about the uniqueness of the octopus.

Take a look at the video:

Happy belated #WorldOctopusDay! 🐙



The glass octopus (Vitreledonella richardi) is a very rarely seen cephalopod found in tropical and subtropical waters around the world. These beautiful creatures are found in the deep sea where sunlight doesn’t reach.



Video by @SchmidtOcean pic.twitter.com/fXgYPYDSUG — The Oxygen Project (@TheOxygenProj) October 9, 2022

People shared different comments while reacting to the video. “The definition of the development of life is seen in the sea itself,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow! What a great job you guys have,” shared another.