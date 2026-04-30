‘Rare jewel of the Eastern Ghats’: Andhra Pradesh begins survey to protect endangered Peacock Tarantula

A rare spider from the Eastern Ghats is drawing fresh attention following a push led by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, as authorities step up efforts to study and conserve its population. The Peacock Tarantula, known for its striking appearance and limited habitat, is now at the centre of a new conservation initiative backed by the state government. A conservation survey was initiated in Andhra Pradesh to assess the population of the endangered Peacock Tarantula. (X/@APDeputyCMO)

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The official X account of the Deputy Chief Minister’s Office, Andhra Pradesh, shared details of the move, highlighting the importance of preserving lesser known species alongside more widely recognised wildlife.

"A rare jewel of the Eastern Ghats is finally getting the attention it deserves. Under the able leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu and the strong direction of Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri @PawanKalyan, The Andhra Pradesh Forest Department, in collaboration with the Eastern Ghats Wildlife Society, has initiated a conservation status survey of the Peacock Tarantula (Poecilotheria metallica) in the vast landscape of the Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR). This species is Critically Endangered and endemic to a very small region of eastern ghats in Andhra Pradesh, making it one of world's most unique and vulnerable arachnids. Understanding its distribution and population is a crucial step toward securing its future in the wild. Because conservation isn’t just about the iconic species it’s also about protecting the rare, the endemic, and the irreplaceable. This is one of many such stories to come."

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