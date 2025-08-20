Mumbai’s very own ‘Spider-Man’ wades through floods to clear waterlogging, wins internet. Watch

As Mumbai battles heavy rains, a man dressed as Spider-Man has gone viral, offering both laughs and a glimpse into the city’s waterlogging struggles. Dubbed “Mumbai’s very own Spider-Man,” the drenched local-turned-superhero sparked a storm of reactions online.(Instagram/shaddyman98)

Viral videos show the man wading through knee-deep water in Bhiwandi market, mop in hand, attempting to unclog drains and swim across waterlogged streets, much to the amusement of passersby and the internet alike.

“Spider-Man side business. Not a Spider-Man but municipality-man,” one user joked. Another commented, “Great power comes with great responsibility.”

While many praised the creativity, others pointed out the deeper issue, “It’s not funny, that looks really bad. Waters need to be drained fast or people will suffer for a long time.” Another quipped, “The leaders of Bhiwandi do this much work. So our Spidey doesn’t need to work so much.”

Mumbai rain updates

Mumbai has been battered by torrential downpours for days now. The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Mumbai and nearby regions including Thane and Palghar.

In just 24 hours, parts of the city recorded over 300 mm of rainfall, submerging roads, halting local trains, and causing major flight disruptions.

Waterlogging has become the city’s default monsoon scene, from Chembur and Dadar to Kurla and Andheri. Videos of floating footwear, abandoned autos, submerged homes, and desperate commuters have taken over social media, accompanied by memes about “Uber boats” and “submarine taxis.”

The Mithi River rose alarmingly near the danger mark, even as the IMD forecast a decline in rainfall intensity in Mumbai starting Thursday.

Meanwhile, the University of Mumbai postponed all exams that were scheduled for Wednesday.

