'The show must go on': Mumbai man's rain dance in flooded street delights internet. Watch

Even as Mumbai grapples with intense rainfall and widespread waterlogging, a viral video has surfaced showing a man dancing and diving into rainwater flowing like a stream through the city's streets. Completely drenched, the man dances freely and joyfully before diving into the flooded street.

Completely drenched, the man dances freely and joyfully before diving into the flooded street, a moment that sparked both laughter and reflection online.

Shared with the caption, "Entertainment never stops in Mumbai. The show must go on!", the clip quickly resonated with thousands. Text within the video suggests the incident took place somewhere in Mumbra.

Watch the viral video here:

But beyond the humor, the moment captured in the video has sparked a wave of emotional reactions.

Reactions online

“This is peak Indian resilience,” one user wrote. “Indian adaptability isn’t a skill, it’s survival. Turning a flooded road into a viral reel performance is not just talent, it’s also a sad acceptance of infrastructure failure.”

Another described the dance as “a dance of frustration caused by infrastructure collapse,” highlighting the deeper frustration behind the seemingly lighthearted act.

Others found the clip nostalgic. One user recalled the early 2000s, saying, “This reminds me of observing my first rains in Rajkot during my posting there in 2002–2003. Just as the roads started overflowing with water, the entire city was out of their homes, wading through water and enjoying as if there was no tomorrow!” Another added simply, “Indians can find entertainment anywhere,” summing up the national spirit of turning chaos into celebration.

Meanwhile, Rainfall battered the city for consecutive days, prompting India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Ratnagiri. Schools, colleges, and government offices received emergency closures, and many shifted to work-from-home arrangements.

The Maharashtra state continues to struggle with flash floods and waterlogging that have submerged roads and disrupted mobility across all layers of city life.

Emergency crews are working to clear clogged drains and restore normalcy, even as more rainfall is expected through the week.

