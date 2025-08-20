Vlogger shows flooded homes of Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Rani in Mumbai deluge: ‘Kitna bhi paisa ho, koi nahi bach paya'

Heavy rain has caused severe waterlogging in Mumbai and even celebrities are not spared. Homes of several Bollywood stars such as the Devgns, Bachchans, Deols and Chopras are hit severely with rain water collecting outside and inside their homes. Amitabh Bachchan's home Prateeksha was also flooded with rainwater.

Amitabh Bachchan's home flooded

A vlogger named Sagar Thakur has been posting back-to-back videos of how celebrity homes have also been impacted. He showed muddy water to upto the calves outside Amitabh Bachchan's second home, Prateeksha, in Juhu. Sagar even entered throught the maine gate and asked the watchman about the condition. He was likely promptly asked to leave.

“Aap dekh sakte hain kitna paani bhar chuka hai. Kaha jaa raha hai Amitabh Bachchan khud aae the wiper leke, paani nikaal rahe the. Kitna bhi paisa ho, 1000 crore, Mumbai ki baarish se koi nahi bach paaya hai. Na Ambani, na Amitabh Bachchan (You can see how much water there is. It's being said that Amitabh Bachchan himself was wiping the floors with a wiper. No matter how rich you are, no one is spared by the Mumbai rain. Neither Ambani, nor Amitabh Bachchan)," Sagar said in an Instagram vlog.

Sagar also showed homes of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji; and the Deol family. All streets around the homes were completely flooded after two days of downpour.

Reactions from internet

People were praying for Mumbaikars after watching the video and were amused by the condition of celebrity homes. “Kyu bade logo ke ghar dikha rahe ho garibo ka bhi dikhao sach ka samna karwo hum bhi mumbai me hi rahte he (You should show homes of the less fortunate. We also live in Mumbai),” read a comment. “Kyu amitabh bachchan se bhagwan ki khas dosti h kya jo unke ghar pani nahi bharega (Did you imagine Amitabh Bachchan is special friends with god that his house won't be flooded?)”

Another comment read, “Mumbai always keeps you humble.”

Red alert in Mumbai

Heavy rains and floods have killed six people in various districts of Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, while five people are missing in Nanded district, as per the Maharashtra Disaster Management Department.

A total of 18 teams of NDRF are positioned in various parts of the state, along with six teams of SDRF. In Nanded's Mukhed area, SDRF teams rescued 293 people.